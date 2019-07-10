10 million square meters of fabric produced in Kyrgyzstan

At least 10,570 million square meters of fabric were produced in Kyrgyzstan for the first half of 2019. The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use reports.

For six months, the total processed products amounted to 80,604 billion soms.

In addition, the share of manufacturing industry in the total production amounted to 77 percent.

Goods for 2,746 billion soms were produced in textile industry, including clothing for 2,222 billion soms, leather, goods made from it, and shoes — for 135.3 million soms.