Four Kyrgyzstanis die in traffic accident in Orenburg (Russia)

Four people died in a traffic accident in Orenburg Oblast of Russia. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred on the morning of July 7. The citizens of Kyrgyzstan were returning to homeland.

«Three people died immediately, and one died in a hospital. Their bodies will be sent to Kyrgyzstan on July 9. The Honorary Consul of the Kyrgyz Republic in Orenburg worked at the site. A criminal case was opened on the fact. The passport details of the dead are being specified,» the Embassy said.
