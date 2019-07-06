11:15
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Top leaders of country express condolences to relatives of Moldakun Abdyldaev

Top leaders of the country expressed their condolences to the relatives and friends of the head of the staff of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region Moldakun Abdyldaev. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

It was stressed that Moldakun Abdyldaev was an example of a public servant.

«He was distinguished by sincerity and kindness. He possessed many good human qualities, enjoyed authority and respect from colleagues, residents of the region. He was valued for intelligence, attentiveness and understanding. He was a true intellectual, loyal companion, a wonderful family man. A terrible accident stopped his life. The fond memory of Moldakun Abdyldaev will remain forever in our hearts,» the message says.

Recall, car of Moldakun Abdyldaev fell into Kokomeren river on June 30. There were four adults and one child in the car. Moldakun Abdyldaev, his family and the driver are among the dead.
link:
views: 74
Print
Popular
Aleksey Petrushevsky placed under house arrest Aleksey Petrushevsky placed under house arrest
Anti-government rally. Almazbek Atambayev makes speech Anti-government rally. Almazbek Atambayev makes speech
USA advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Koi-Tash village USA advises its citizens to avoid traveling to Koi-Tash village
Mass poisoning in Tokmak. Number of victims grows to 85 people Mass poisoning in Tokmak. Number of victims grows to 85 people