Top leaders of country express condolences to relatives of Moldakun Abdyldaev

Top leaders of the country expressed their condolences to the relatives and friends of the head of the staff of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Chui region Moldakun Abdyldaev. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

It was stressed that Moldakun Abdyldaev was an example of a public servant.

«He was distinguished by sincerity and kindness. He possessed many good human qualities, enjoyed authority and respect from colleagues, residents of the region. He was valued for intelligence, attentiveness and understanding. He was a true intellectual, loyal companion, a wonderful family man. A terrible accident stopped his life. The fond memory of Moldakun Abdyldaev will remain forever in our hearts,» the message says.

Recall, car of Moldakun Abdyldaev fell into Kokomeren river on June 30. There were four adults and one child in the car. Moldakun Abdyldaev, his family and the driver are among the dead.