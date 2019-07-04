10:23
Anti-government rally. Authorities given two months for reforms

Rally in support of the former President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev ended yesterday evening. Participants of the rally adopted a resolution.

It says that the authorities are given two months to carry out reforms at the State Committee for National Security and the Prosecutor General’s Office, to dismiss the government of Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, for lustration of judges and release of Sapar Isakov, Kubanychbek Kulmatov and Albek Ibraimov.

«If the authorities do not fulfill our demands, we will start protest actions across the country demanding resignation of Sooronbai Jeenbekov and dissolution of the Parliament,» the resolution says.

Recall, the Parliament lifted immunity of the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev. The former head of state is charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev and corruption.
