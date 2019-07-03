Anti-government rally. Almazbek Atambayev makes speech

An anti-government rally, which was initiated by SDPK party, is held today at Forum building in Bishkek. The former head of state Almazbek Atambayev came out to his supporters.

He repeatedly reminded that he feared nothing and no one except for God, and regretted nothing. «Let them deprive me of immunity, the main thing is that my guys should not be persecuted. I am ready to protect them. I want to say Sooronbai that playing with fire is bad,» Almazbek Atambayev said.

Recall, the Parliament lifted immunity of the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev. The former head of state is charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev and corruption.