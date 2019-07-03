16:10
Jeenbekov congratulates Alexander Lukashenko on Independence Day of Belarus

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on the Independence Day of Belarus. The Information Policy Department of the head of state reported.

«Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the state holiday — Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus. Under your wise leadership, important social and economic reforms are carried out in the republic, aimed at strengthening statehood and improving the welfare of the people,» the President stressed.

«Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in a bilateral format, as well as multilateral cooperation in the framework of EEU, CSTO, CIS. I am convinced that trustful and constructive relations will become a reliable basis for fulfillment of the great potential between our countries and peoples,» the congratulatory telegram says.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov wished Alexander Lukashenko good health, happiness and well-being, and the people of Belarus — peace and prosperity.
