Deputies promise to increase salaries of teachers by 40 percent

Salaries of teachers will be increased by 40 percent. Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov said at a press conference.

According to him, in September, deputies will consider draft bills to increase the size of teachers’ salaries. In the autumn, they also plan to reduce the size of fines for violation of traffic rules.

The parliamentary speaker agrees with the opinion of some drivers about high fines.

«We have reduced the size of the fine for spitting, moving it into another category. Now there are complaints of fines for violation of traffic rules. Payments for some types of traffic offenses are high. We will change the category of these violations, and fines will be lower,» he said.