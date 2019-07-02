14:15
Almazbek Atambayev: Young people should come to power

Young people with untainted reputation should come to power. The former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev said to journalists.

According to him, the current parliamentary «elite» should go away, new faces should come.

«I do not need power, I am full, thank God. Young people should come to power now. No matter who it will be, Sapar Isakov or someone else. If a new generation with a new thinking comes, Kyrgyzstan will be different then,» Almazbek Atambayev said.

He added that no orders were given to imprison anyone under his rule.

Recall, the Parliament lifted the immunity of the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev. The former head of state was charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev and corruption.
