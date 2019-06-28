Almazbek Atambayev says he will resist arrest

«I am ready for everything,» the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev told reporters, answering the question what he would do if police come to arrest him.

According to him, he will defend himself and there is information about the impending arrest.

«According to the law, state guard could be removed only after the entry into force of a court decision. That is, in theory, I should be guarded. We know that the authorities are preparing for it. I also have many supporters among security officials. I know how officers cry in the SCNS and in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, because illiterate people come, who give illiterate orders. I’m ready for everything. I will resist. I have an honorary weapon. I tell about it to the guys who want to carry out the order. The Kyrgyz have a saying: it is better to die shooting back, than die lying. But I will be alone, no one will be by my side,» Almazbek Atambayev said.

The former head of state added that his family was next to him.

«My family is next to me. Only my daughter is in the city, because she has two children. If stun grenades begin, children will be frightened. So I said her to stay in the city. If they try to arrest me, I will shoot. They will carry out an illegal decision,» Almazbek Atambayev explained.