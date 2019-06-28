Almazbek Atambayev ready to hold rally together with people

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev told reporters that he was ready to hold a rally together with his supporters.

«I will always be with the people. Why shouldn’t I go there? For sure,» Almazbek Atambayev said.

Answering the question whether he would go to the interrogation to an investigator, if Raiymbek Matraimov is arrested, the former head of state replied that he did not trust the authorities.

«First, let them arrest. Secondly, I don’t believe in any government action. We all know how the investigation is conducted. This can be seen by comparing the cases of Musakeev and Matraimov,» Almazbek Atambayev said.

He added that if the prosecutor’s office had any questions, they could send them in writing and they would be answered.

«A year ago we left the legal field. I have a lawyer. If the prosecutor’s office has questions, we will answer them in writing. But you see that no decisions are made. More than a year ago, I said to Ibraimov and Kulmatov to go to court, because they are innocent, and you see what is happening,» Almazbek Atambayev said.