11:05
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Almazbek Atambayev ready to hold rally together with people

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev told reporters that he was ready to hold a rally together with his supporters.

«I will always be with the people. Why shouldn’t I go there? For sure,» Almazbek Atambayev said.

Answering the question whether he would go to the interrogation to an investigator, if Raiymbek Matraimov is arrested, the former head of state replied that he did not trust the authorities.

«First, let them arrest. Secondly, I don’t believe in any government action. We all know how the investigation is conducted. This can be seen by comparing the cases of Musakeev and Matraimov,» Almazbek Atambayev said.

He added that if the prosecutor’s office had any questions, they could send them in writing and they would be answered.

«A year ago we left the legal field. I have a lawyer. If the prosecutor’s office has questions, we will answer them in writing. But you see that no decisions are made. More than a year ago, I said to Ibraimov and Kulmatov to go to court, because they are innocent, and you see what is happening,» Almazbek Atambayev said.
link:
views: 76
Print
Related
Almazbek Atambayev says he will resist arrest
Ex-president: Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s legitimacy is a big question
Almazbek Atambayev: I knew that they would want to deprive me of immunity
Farid Niyazov: President and Parliament may resign before end of term of office
Atambayev’s headquarters to demand resignation of President and Parliament
Headquarters of Almazbek Atambayev put forward demands to authorities
Dmitry Peskov: Situation with Atambayev is internal affair of Kyrgyzstan
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev demand dissolution of Parliament
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev outraged by decision of Parliament
Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. Results of roll call vote
Popular
Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration Personnel reshuffle takes place in Bishkek City Administration
Prosecutor General: Atambayev made decision on reconstruction of Bishkek HPP Prosecutor General: Atambayev made decision on reconstruction of Bishkek HPP
Protest in support of labor migrants held in Bishkek Protest in support of labor migrants held in Bishkek
Atambayev’s immunity. Law and Order Committee makes decision Atambayev’s immunity. Law and Order Committee makes decision