Military machinery appeared in the center of Bishkek. Traffic movement on Chokmorov Street is blocked.

Armored cars, fire brigade and an ambulance are standing between Erkindik Boulevard and Tynystanov Street. The area is cordoned off by law enforcement officers.

Vehicles are not allowed to Orion hotel.

It is possible that such security measures were taken before the upcoming meeting of the Secretaries of the CSTO Security Council, which will be held in Bishkek tomorrow, June 27.