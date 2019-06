The ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev does not plan to go to a meeting of the Parliament, participants of which will consider depriving him of his immunity. Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan told reporters.

According to him, the Parliament invited neither him nor his plenipotentiary representative.

«According to the regulations, they should have invited my representative. All this is nonsense. I am not going to participate in this circus, to play some role,» Almazbek Atambayev said.