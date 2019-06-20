10:59
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Supreme Court to review Tekebayev’s case on newly discovered facts

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan will review the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev, the leader of Ata Meken political party, on newly discovered facts. Lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, lawyers brought out a number of points that completely refute the corruption charges against Omurbek Tekebayev and the former head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Duishenkul Chotonov.

It has been found out that Leonid Mayevsky has never withdrawn $ 1 million from his bank account at VTB 24. Earlier, he stated that he withdrew the money in parts — $ 300,000 and $ 700,000 from May to July 2010 — to hand it over in form of a bribe for a controlling stake in MegaCom. But his guard Sergey Kutukov did not bring any money to Omurbek Tekebayev or Duishenkul Chotonov. He himself confirmed that he did not come to Bishkek in July 2010.

In addition, there is also a tabulation of telephone conversations of Alexey Modin, made on May 13, 2010.

Omurbek Tekebayev was hospitalized to the National Center for Cardiology and Therapy for correction of treatment and examination.

In 2018, Omurbek Tekebayev was diagnosed with angina pectoris, atherosclerosis of the aorta and coronary vessels, hypertension of the 2nd degree of very high risk, nodular goiter and euthyroidism.

Recall, Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. The courts of all instances found them guilty under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link:
views: 94
Print
Related
Omurbek Tekebayev hospitalized to National Center of Cardiology and Therapy
Ex-lawyers of Tekebayev win case on lawsuit of Almazbek Atambayev
Supporters of Ata Meken outraged by Supreme Court’s decision
Criminal case of Omurbek Tekebayev, Duishenkul Chotonov not to be reviewed
Bank accounts of Omurbek Tekebayev’s lawyer unblocked
Criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev to be reviewed on May 3
Supporters of Omurbek Tekebayev repeatedly hold rally in Bishkek
Rally in support of Sadyr Japarov and Omurbek Tekebayev ends in Bishkek
Almambet Shykmamatov tells about new evidence of Tekebayev’s innocence
Prosecutor General's Office ready to review case against Omurbek Tekebayev
Popular
Golfer from Kazakhstan: I could go to the USA, but chose Kyrgyzstan Golfer from Kazakhstan: I could go to the USA, but chose Kyrgyzstan
New European Union – Kyrgyzstan agreement to be signed on July 6 New European Union – Kyrgyzstan agreement to be signed on July 6
Manas and Munich airports sign Memorandum of Cooperation Manas and Munich airports sign Memorandum of Cooperation
New EU strategy on Central Asia approved New EU strategy on Central Asia approved