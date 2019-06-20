Supreme Court to review Tekebayev’s case on newly discovered facts

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan will review the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev, the leader of Ata Meken political party, on newly discovered facts. Lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, lawyers brought out a number of points that completely refute the corruption charges against Omurbek Tekebayev and the former head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Duishenkul Chotonov.

It has been found out that Leonid Mayevsky has never withdrawn $ 1 million from his bank account at VTB 24. Earlier, he stated that he withdrew the money in parts — $ 300,000 and $ 700,000 from May to July 2010 — to hand it over in form of a bribe for a controlling stake in MegaCom. But his guard Sergey Kutukov did not bring any money to Omurbek Tekebayev or Duishenkul Chotonov. He himself confirmed that he did not come to Bishkek in July 2010.

In addition, there is also a tabulation of telephone conversations of Alexey Modin, made on May 13, 2010.

Omurbek Tekebayev was hospitalized to the National Center for Cardiology and Therapy for correction of treatment and examination.

In 2018, Omurbek Tekebayev was diagnosed with angina pectoris, atherosclerosis of the aorta and coronary vessels, hypertension of the 2nd degree of very high risk, nodular goiter and euthyroidism.

Recall, Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. The courts of all instances found them guilty under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.