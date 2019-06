The national football team of Kyrgyzstan retained its the 95th place in the FIFA ranking.

The International Federation published an updated ranking today. It includes 211 teams. The top three are Belgium (1,746 points), France (1,718) and Brazil (1,681).

Kyrgyzstan is the 95th with 1,252 points. Kyrgyz team has been holding this place since the end of the Asian Cup. Since then, it had one match, which it lost to Palestine.

The next FIFA ranking will be published on July 25.