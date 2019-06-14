09:54
President of Russia Vladimir Putin arrives in Kyrgyzstan

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin arrived in Kyrgyzstan the day before to attend a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov personally met Vladimir Putin at Manas International Airport. A bilateral meeting of the two heads of state also took place. Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that he was pleased to welcome Vladimir Putin in Kyrgyzstan for participation in the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State.

«Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Vladimir Putin on the Russia Day and stressed that each meeting of the heads of state contributes to the deepening and expansion of the mutually beneficial partnership between the countries. Vladimir Putin outlined that the meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Bishkek was an important event on the international agenda. The President of Russia expressed confidence that the meeting under the chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan would be successful,» the message says.
