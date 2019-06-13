12:30
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

President of Russia tells about his vision of CIS information space

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin told about the prospects for development of a single CIS information space in an exclusive interview with MIR TV channel.

According to him, the information space should be open, with a minimum number of restrictions.

«And if they exist, they should be connected exclusively with security and the generally recognized elements of morality,» the head of Russia said.

«This should be the most open information space in order any sources of information to be protected, respected and able to work effectively. The less politicized they are, the better. Information should be disseminated. Freedom is not in the interests of those who spread it, but in the interests of citizens who use this information. I expect that the presentation of a material will be interesting, talented, meaningful and all citizens of our countries will be able to use it in order to better understand each other, to feel what is happening with the neighbors, and to use the best practices that are used in our states to introduce them by themselves,» Vladimir Putin said.
link:
views: 45
Print
Related
Vladimir Putin: SCO has become attractive to other countries in region
Vladimir Putin congratulated CIS leaders on Victory Day
Matviyenko: Children's project of Kyrgyz Parliament is well established in CIS
Vladimir Putin orders FSB to combat gray imports from Kyrgyzstan
Vladimir Putin to return to Bishkek to participate in CSTO, SCO summits
HRW urges to drop charges against participants of anti-Putin picket in Bishkek
Sooronbai Jeenbekov invited to make return visit to Russia
Vladimir Putin's visit to Bishkek in photos
Vladimir Putin: We need to coordinate positions and develop joint plans
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Integration of Kyrgyzstan into EEU is successful
Popular
27 countries to participate in Silk Road Mountain Race Marathon in Kyrgyzstan 27 countries to participate in Silk Road Mountain Race Marathon in Kyrgyzstan
Police arrest criminals attacking citizens of India and Pakistan Police arrest criminals attacking citizens of India and Pakistan
Threshold points for admission to universities of Kyrgyzstan remain unchanged Threshold points for admission to universities of Kyrgyzstan remain unchanged
Mass poisoning in Issyk-Kul region: 19 people seek medical help Mass poisoning in Issyk-Kul region: 19 people seek medical help