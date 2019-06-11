09:59
Head of Financial Service of Balykchy military unit put on probation

Head of the Financial Service of the military unit of Balykchy town was found guilty of illegal salary accounting. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The woman was found guilty, she was given a suspended sentence of five years with a probation period for a year.

«The defendant pleaded partially guilty in court, saying that she really did not have the right to account salaries to persons who had been dismissed. She appealed the verdict to a higher instance court,» the law enforcement agencies said.

Earlier, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case under the articles «Official forgery» and «Assignment or embezzlement of entrusted property.»
