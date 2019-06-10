11:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Athletes from Issyk-Kul win 10 medals at Taekwondo Tournament in Kazakhstan

Team from Issyk-Kul region won 10 medals at the Southern Capital Cup International Tournament in taekwondo ITF. Coach Nurdin Kaimov told 24.kg news agency.

The tournament was held in Almaty with participation of more than 300 athletes from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

«The Taekwondo ITF Association of Issyk-Kul region won three gold, five silver and two bronze medals,» Nurdin Kaimov told.

Elnara Baktybekova, Polina Gorkovaya and Bael Askerbekov became champions in their categories. Amina Bekzhanova, Nurislam Baktybekov, Kiyaz Kalybekov, Nursuluu Azamatova and Amina Almazova took the second places. Aidin Baatyrbekov and Nurali Orozgulov won bronze medals.

«We will be preparing for the World Junior Championship, which will be held in August in Bulgaria,» the coach told.
link:
views: 81
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at International Taekwondo Tournament
Kyrgyzstanis win 4 medals at International Taekwondo Tournament
Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 10 medals at Victory Cup in Kazakhstan
Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 9 medals at tournament in Almaty
Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 5 gold medals in Russia
New President of Taekwondo ITF Federation of Kyrgyzstan elected
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Asian Taekwondo ITF Cup
Athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 4 medals at Taekwondo Tournament in Russia
Kyrgyzstanis win 16 medals at Taekwondo ITF Championship in Kazakhstan
Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 15 gold medals in Almaty
Popular
SDPK may demand early resignation of president of Kyrgyzstan SDPK may demand early resignation of president of Kyrgyzstan
SCNS has become threat to national security, ex-President believes SCNS has become threat to national security, ex-President believes
Atambayev: Kyrgyzstan does not need president who has kolkhoz in his head Atambayev: Kyrgyzstan does not need president who has kolkhoz in his head
Almazbek Atambayev tells about money given to Jeenbekov by Raiym-millionaire Almazbek Atambayev tells about money given to Jeenbekov by Raiym-millionaire