Athletes from Issyk-Kul win 10 medals at Taekwondo Tournament in Kazakhstan

Team from Issyk-Kul region won 10 medals at the Southern Capital Cup International Tournament in taekwondo ITF. Coach Nurdin Kaimov told 24.kg news agency.

The tournament was held in Almaty with participation of more than 300 athletes from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

«The Taekwondo ITF Association of Issyk-Kul region won three gold, five silver and two bronze medals,» Nurdin Kaimov told.

Elnara Baktybekova, Polina Gorkovaya and Bael Askerbekov became champions in their categories. Amina Bekzhanova, Nurislam Baktybekov, Kiyaz Kalybekov, Nursuluu Azamatova and Amina Almazova took the second places. Aidin Baatyrbekov and Nurali Orozgulov won bronze medals.

«We will be preparing for the World Junior Championship, which will be held in August in Bulgaria,» the coach told.