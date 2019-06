Budget received 100,094,840 soms for three months since launch of Safe City project. The Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

Since March 4, about 159,035 decisions on violation of the rules of the road have been issued. At least 69,175 fines of them have been paid.

The Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic urges road users to obey the rules of the road.