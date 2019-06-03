Shelter for pregnant women in crisis situation opened in Bishkek

Nadezhda (Hope) shelter for pregnant women in crisis situation was opened on the basis of Holy Resurrection Cathedral in Bishkek.

The shelter is designed for the simultaneous stay of four mothers with babies. Rooms in the shelter are equipped for safe and comfortable stay. Women will not only be provided with shelter, clothing and food, but also with social, psychological and legal assistance.

«According to the project, it is planned that a woman will be able to stay at our center until her baby turns three months old. Any pregnant women who find themselves in a difficult situation, regardless of nationality or religion, can turn to the shelter. After leaving the center, Bishkek and Kyrgyzstan’s Diocese pays the rent of housing for a woman for a month,» sister of mercy Nadezhda Khokhlova told.

The Diocese stressed that the crisis center was created for emergency situations when a woman has nowhere to go.

During life in the shelter, women are tried to help without separation from real life. After all, sooner or later they will have to return. Those who live in the center will gradually be prepared for life in real conditions.

«Our goal is the women to learn how to live independently, without constant outside help. As one of the options — three women from the crisis center can cooperate, one will look after the children and the rest will work. Someone needs help in establishing communication with relatives. We will help with this,» Nadezhda Khokhlova stressed.

There is one resident in the center as of today — Olga. Her daughter Sophia is five months old. All this time the woman lives in the Diocese, where she helps the employees of the Social Department. But in the future she plans to put her daughter to kindergarten and go to work.

«The project is the first in Kyrgyzstan. I would like that each of us to be more attentive to others. Perhaps, someone from your relatives, neighbors, acquaintances needs help. It is often important to help at the first time, when a pregnant woman does not know what to do. I urge everyone not to be indifferent and help the neighbors,» Bishop Daniil, head of the Bishkek and Kyrgyz Diocese, told.