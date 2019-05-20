19:00
Kyrgyzstan plans to build shelters for human trafficking victims

It is planned to build shelters for victims of human trafficking in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Chairman of the State Migration Service Samat Toktobolotov told 24.kg news agency.

According to a government decree, the State Migration Service is now the authorized body on coordination of work to combat human trafficking. The same document sets organization of the shelters for the victims.

«We are exploring the possibility of opening two shelters in Kyrgyzstan — one in the north of the country, the second — in the south. We discuss their funding, the possibility of donor participation. Maybe we will build them within a public-private partnership project or through a state social order,» Samat Toktobolotov told.

He added that a victim of human trafficking needs asylum in the first place in order to feel secure. The victims also need psychological assistance, possibly, medical.

According to the State Migration Service, four criminal cases have been opened under the article «Trafficking in People» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic since the beginning of 2019 and 8 cases — in 2018.
