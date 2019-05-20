09:51
Kyrgyzstani arrested in Murmansk with fake documents

Criminal investigation officers arrested a citizen of Kyrgyzstan with fake documents in Murmansk (Russia). Vecherniy Murmansk media outlet reported.

The 42-year-old man was on the interstate wanted list. During the arrest, he showed documents to police officers that caused suspicions. After a check it turned out that the documents were fake. The identity of the detainee was confirmed by fingerprints.

The arrested told law enforcement officers that he worked in Murmansk as a taxi driver. At the same time, his driver’s license turned out to be fake, too. He acquired it in Moscow.

A criminal case under Part 3 of Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (forgery, production or sale of forged documents, state awards, stamps, seals, forms) was opened.

The man is now in custody. He faces arrest for up to six months in Russia.
