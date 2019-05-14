18:26
Lack of places in Bishkek kindergartens profitable for their directors

Lack of places in kindergartens in Bishkek serves as a profit for their directors. Deputy Iskender Matraimov said at a meeting of the Committee on the Rule of Law, Fight against Crime and Countering Corruption of the Parliament.

«Kindergartens are overcrowded and do not meet sanitary standards. But directors take extra children for bribes,» the deputy said.

According to him, in 2017-2018, at least 119 cases were initiated against the structures of the Ministry of Education. At least 22 cases of them are under investigation, and 35 were dismissed.
