Election of new mayor takes place in Balykchy

New mayor will be elected today in Balykchy town. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Elections will be held in the Town Council. Marat Kudaibergenov and Mirbek Shakirov are running for the post of mayor.

CEC promises to broadcast the election live on Facebook.

The CEC stressed that every deputy of the Town Council would vote in person; he or she can vote only for one of the candidates or against all.

If the elections are declared valid, the Territorial Election Commission considers the candidate who won the majority (more than half) of the total number of votes of the Town Council’s deputies as elected mayor of the town.

The former mayor of Balykchy, Almaz Mambetov, was appointed the Chairman of the State Registration Service.
