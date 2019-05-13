Scandal at Novopavlovka school. Parents repeatedly hold rally

Parents of students of lyceum No. 1 in Novopavlovka village repeatedly hold a rally. Initially, they gathered at the White House, but the Bishkek City Administration offered them to hold the rally in Gorky park.

«We were told that there was a decree: one cannot hold a rally at the White House until May 30,» the parents said.

«We came here today to stop extortion of money at schools and division of children into poor and rich,» they told.

Parents demand to fire Dilyara Abdullaeva, director of the school, and forbid her to work in the field of education.

Parents told that the Education Minister Gulmira Kudaiberdieva came to the school last week.

«Nobody of the parents was allowed to meet with her, we waited for three hours, she sat there for four hours in a closed room, and then asked what we wanted,» the parents told.

They noted that a person was temporarily appointed to the post of director, but they disagree with the candidate.

«Kudaiberdieva brought her friend, temporarily, until everything calms down. And then the current director will be returned to the post,» the parents believe.

They note that the previous director did not report what the parental funds were spent on.

«We don’t see any changes at the school, the only beautiful place is the school hall,» they said, and demanded to stop money collection and disestablish the fund.

The conflict at the school lasts for several months. Some parents oppose collection of money into the school fund and accuse the school administration of corruption. They held a rally, demanding to stop collection of money and dismiss the director.

Another part of the parents promises to hold a rally in support of the director of the educational institution Dilara Abdullaeva.