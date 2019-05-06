Citizens of Kyrgyzstan try to get into country through Chu river

Border guards of the Department of the State Border Service for Chui region together with employees of the State Committee for National Security arrested two citizens of Kyrgyzstan who were trying to illegally cross the state border outside the checkpoint. Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service reported.

On May 5, two men, 51 and 44, waded through Chu river from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan.

A citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, 26, who was waiting for violators in a car near the state border, was also arrested.

Kyrgyzstanis violated the migration legislation of Kazakhstan and decided to cross the state border outside the checkpoint.