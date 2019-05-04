14:34
Russian citizen attempts to commit suicide at Manas airport

A man attempted to commit suicide at Manas International Airport. Eyewitnesses informed 24.kg news agency.

On May 3, the man snatched a nail and began to prick himself. He was stopped by border guards.

The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan confirmed this information. Earlier, the Russian citizen was removed from a flight for inappropriate behavior.

«The man was removed from Bishkek — Istanbul flight by representatives of the airline because he behaved inadequately. After that, at the inspection point, he grabbed a nail and began to prick himself on the veins. When the border guards tried to stop him, the man attacked. As a result, the Border Service employees arrested him and handed him over to the transport police,» the state service said.
