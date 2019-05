Some districts of Bishkek will be left without gas next week. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Residents of Abdykadyrov Street (19 consumers) will be left without gas on May 6-7.

Residents of Arzamas and Deng Xiaoping Streets (37 consumers) will have no gas on May 7-8.

Gas supply will be reportedly stopped due to connection of newly mounted gas pipeline.