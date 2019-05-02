Uranium mining: State Committee believes that investor should be supported

«As for Kyzyl-Ompol, position of the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use is such that we have to support the investor,» said Emil Osmonbetov, Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan at a meeting of the Parliament today.

«If there are violations, then it is necessary to apply measures within the framework of the legislation. It is about decontamination of the territory, uranium will be brought out,» Emil Osmonbetov stressed.

YurAsia Company was going to develop Tash-Bulak field of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers. It was planned to process it at Kara-Balta Mining Plant. However, Kyrgyzstanis are categorically against the project.

Investors’ representative Andrey Akimov told reporters that the company suspended all work in the country until the situation changes. Protests against the development of the field took place in Bishkek and Balykchy.

The company’s license for exploration of the deposit was suspended.