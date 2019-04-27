New dialysis center opened in Osh city

A new dialysis center was opened in Osh city as part of a public-private partnership (PPP). Information Support Department of the Government of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The institution was opened in partnership with the German company Fresenius Medical Care.

«The clinic is equipped with 11 new dialysis machines. The center has 11 qualified employees,» the Government reported.

It is noted that this is the third out of four dialysis centers in Kyrgyzstan, opened in the framework of PPP. The first dialysis clinic was opened in October 2018 in Jalal-Abad city. The second center was opened in February 2019 in Bishkek.