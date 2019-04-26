Rally against uranium mining: Number of participants increases

Number of people protesting against uranium mining has increased in Bishkek. About 50 people came to the building of the Parliament at stated time. Later, the number of protesters increased to 300 people.

Protesters came to Ala-Too square. They honored the memory of those killed during the disaster at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant with a minute of silence.

The participants of the protest call on the Government and the First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov not to lie about withdrawal of license from YurAsia.

Activist Kalicha Umuralieva said that if the Cabinet did not withdraw the license from the company that did not explore, but conducted full-fledged development of the field, then it would be sued.

«Stop deceiving the people!» she urged the officials.

Recall, YurAsia is going to develop Tash-Bulak deposit of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers. It is planned to process it at Kara-Balta Mining Plant. However, residents of Ton district of Issyk-Kul region strongly oppose the project. After a wave of indignation, the Prime Minister ordered to suspend any work at the field until conclusion of a special commission.

Representative of the investor Andrey Akimov told reporters that, after the protests, the company suspended all work in the republic until the situation changes.