Kyrgyzstanis won two medals at the Asian Amateur Boxing Championship. The Asian Boxing Confederation reports.

The tournament is held on April 17-28 in Bangkok (Thailand). Nine athletes represent the Kyrgyz Republic. To win the medal, they needed to reach the semifinal at least. Turkbai uulu Mirlan (49 kg) and Adylbek uulu Erkin (81 kg) did it. The day before, they managed make it to the finals, but lost and won bronze medals.