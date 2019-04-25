10:09
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul: Police posts set up at the field

Police posts that do not allow heavy equipment to go to the field were set up at Tash-Bulak uranium deposit. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region reported.

Local authorities reportedly headed by the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region Akylbek Osmonaliev visited the field. As of today, all equipment there is sealed by YurAsia company, which conducted exploration work.

«All the heavy equipment has already been brought down. There are two cars left that are out of service. They will be also removed soon. Police posts were set up at the field. They will pass people by cars if they want to make sure that work on the field is really stopped. Heavy trucks will not be passed. All the orders of the Prime Minister concerning the field are being carried out,» the press service stressed.

Recall, YurAsia is going to develop Tash-Bulak deposit of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers. It is planned to process it at Kara-Balta Mining Plant. However, residents of Ton district of Issyk-Kul region strongly oppose the project. After a wave of indignation, the Prime Minister ordered to suspend any work at the field until conclusion of a special commission.

The investor stated that they suspended all their work.
link:
views: 62
Print
Related
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul region: Investors suspend their work
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul. Prime Minister has not made a decision yet
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul: 23,000 people sign petition against project
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul. 15,000 people sign petition against project
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul: MPs meet with rally participants
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul: Prime Minister instructs to suspend work
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul region. Radiation background measured at deposit
Local residents hold rally at Tash-Bulak uranium deposit
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul. Locals were offered to join commission
Signatures against uranium mining in Issyk-Kul collected on social networks
Popular
Kyrgyzstan increases work permit fees for foreigners Kyrgyzstan increases work permit fees for foreigners
Amelia Hagen: Marshrutka is one place for anyone to really experience Kyrgyzstan Amelia Hagen: Marshrutka is one place for anyone to really experience Kyrgyzstan
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul: Prime Minister instructs to suspend work Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul: Prime Minister instructs to suspend work
Flash mob against uranium mining in Issyk-Kul region held in Bishkek Flash mob against uranium mining in Issyk-Kul region held in Bishkek