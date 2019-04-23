13:09
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Yuri Krakovetsky, Arthur Te win bronze medals at Asian Judo Championship

Kyrgyzstanis Yuri Krakovetsky and Arthur Te won bronze medals at the Asia-Pacific Judo Championship. Ippon.org website says.

The tournament was held on April 20-22 in Fujairah (UAE). At least 273 athletes from 40 countries participated in it. Nine judokas represented Kyrgyzstan. Arthur Te performed in weight up to 66 kg. At the preliminary stage, he defeated Abdulaziz Albashi (Saudi Arabia) and lost to Eldos Zhumakanov (Kazakhstan). Then he defeated Sardor Nurillaev (Uzbekistan) and Khaemiddin Zhabborov (Tajikistan).

Yuri Krakovetsky competed in the category over 100 kg. At the start, he defeated Shaotong Yuan (China) and Minjong Kim (South Korea), and in the semifinals he lost to Temur Rakhimov (Tajikistan). In the fight for the third place, the Kyrgyz athlete defeated another Tajikistani Shakarmamad Mirmamadov.

The team of the Kyrgyz Republic took the 11th place in the final team scoring.
link:
views: 73
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis win 8 medals at Asian Judo Championship
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at European Judo Cup
Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal at European Judo Cup
Kyrgyzstanis win 2 medals at International Grand Prix Tournament in judo
Kyrgyzstani takes 3rd place at International Judo Tournament
Kyrgyzstani Vladimir Zoloev wins bronze at Asian Games
Kyrgyzstani Arthur Te wins bronze medal at judo tournament within Asian Games
Expelled Japanese Olympic judo champion becomes coach in Kyrgyzstan
Judoka Nursultan Stalbek uulu drowns in Issyk-Kul Lake
Judoka from Kyrgyzstan wins bronze medal at European Cup
Popular
Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019 Kyrgyzstan rises 15 places in World Press Freedom Index 2019
Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony Osh - cultural capital of TURKSOY. Guests take part in Sumolok ceremony
Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence
Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms Bishkek HPP breakdown. Convicts must pay Bishkekteploset 3 million soms