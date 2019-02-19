Court finds activities of Hashim Zainaliev illegal

Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek upheld the claim of prosecutor’s office for recognizing the activities of Hashim Zainaliev illegal, as well as ban on private medical practice and use of unlicensed drugs in practice. The Information and Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The supervisory body noted that after the entry into force of the court’s decision, the illegal activities of Hashim Zainaliev would be stopped.

In November, a girl was hospitalized to the Children’s Oncology Department of the National Center of Oncology and Hematology in serious condition. It turned out that the parents, instead of the traditional treatment in a hospital, took her to the healer.

Complaints against the sham doctor Hashim Zainaliev have been coming since 2016. He received citizens in a private house without appropriate conditions. Cases of death of his patients were registered. The police closed the criminal case against him, as there was no statement from the affected party.