Sham doctor Hashim Zainaliev left Kyrgyzstan. His relatives informed about his departure.

According to them, he left for Oman to continue his medical practice.

«The authorities of Oman allowed him to work. He left Kyrgyzstan with his family,» his relatives told.

Bishkek City Court upheld the decision of Oktyabrsky District Court banning the healer from engaging in medical practice.