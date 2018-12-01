Tanker truck turns over in Batken region spilling diesel into river

A traffic accident occurred the day before in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. A tanker truck turned over. Readers informed 24.kg news agency.

Cause of the accident was a collision of the fuel truck with a truck. As a result, both of them turned over. Diesel fuel began to spill into the local river. Video, sent by readers, shows the locals trying to pour diesel fuel in buckets and bottles.

The Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed the incident. It noted that a firefighting team visited the scene the day before. However, no fire was registered. The ministry is not aware of details of the traffic accident.

Road Safety Department of Batken is not available for comment.