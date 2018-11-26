Ex-SDPK PR manager admits getting $170,000 for work at Jeenbekov’s headquarters

Ex-PR manager of SDPK, Russian journalist Aleksey Vasilivetsky admitted that he received $ 170,000 for his work at Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s election headquarters.

In his video, he notes that journalists recently asked if he had participated in the election campaign of Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Aleksey Vasilivetsky admitted that he told the media that it was not true that he allegedly did not participate in the election campaign. He explained his behavior by the fact that he was afraid to «screw over someone.» There is a provision in the legislation of Kyrgyzstan that foreign citizens do not have the right to participate in campaigning.

«But now I found out that I didn’t break anything. My functions at the headquarters where I worked were advisory. I did not agitate anyone. I had been working with Sooronbai Jeenbekov since March 2017. This is easy to check, because I came into the government building with a pass,» says Aleksey Vasilivetsky on the video.

The former PR manager of SDPK said that he was the one who advised Sooronbai Jeenbekov not to await the implementation of Digital-CASA project and to computerize schools earlier. This was done in order there was something to talk about during election campaign in the fall. In addition, he participated in the discussion of the program provisions of the future candidate, in the discussion of logos, slogans.

«As for the money, which everyone is talking about now. It’s hard for me to say for others. As for me personally, these expenses are the same. I got this money. I had the right to it, because at that time I had a license for consulting services,» said Aleksey Vasilivetsky.

The consultant said that he had begun to notice himself being watched and began to receive threats, so he decided to leave Kyrgyzstan. Having published the video with confessions, he left the country.

Earlier, lawyer Nurbek Toktakunov published a file which allegedly indicated the spending of the election headquarters of the presidential candidate Sooronbai Jeenbekov. The accuracy of the information was confirmed by the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev. The chief accountant of the campaign headquarters and her son have already left Kyrgyzstan.