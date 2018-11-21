17:38
Bishkek City Administration plans to increase land plots rent

Bishkek City Administration is developing a new provision on land plots rent. The mayor of the capital, Aziz Surakmatov, announced this at a regular session of the Bishkek City Council.

The official proposes to increase land rent.

«We propose to increase the rent of undeveloped land plots twice. There are a lot of speculators and intermediaries involved in the allocation of land by competition. In general, 84 hectares of land have been allocated over three years. This was done non-transparently, criminal cases are being investigated,» he said.

Aziz Surakmatov appealed to the deputies with a request to cancel the provisions on competitions and land rent and develop new ones.

«Land plots will be issued through online auctions, it will be transparent in order everyone can participate,» he said.

The mayor added that 20 land plots were prepared for the competition. «We already know the names of the winners. But how can there be a competition where the winner is known? We asked to suspend contests. If you approve a new provision, we will post information on the Internet portal and openly hold a competition,» he said.
