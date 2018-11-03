15:43
Native of Kyrgyzstan transfers 700,000 rubles to terrorists in Syria

A native of Kyrgyzstan transferred from Mytishchi city in Moscow Oblast of Russia nearly 700,000 rubles to the account of a man in Syria. 360 portal reports.

According to a source of the agency, the money was intended for terrorists of the Islamic State. As the police found out, the 49-year-old native of Kyrgyzstan is temporarily registered in Pesye village and has no job.

In the period from September 9 to September 11, he, using a Sberbank card, has transferred 690,000 rubles to a client of the same credit organization in Syria. In such a way he intended to assist the international terrorist organization.

A criminal case was opened on the fact. The native of Kyrgyzstan was detained.
