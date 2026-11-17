By 2050, river runoff during the summer months could decline by as much as 50 percent in some parts of Central Asia. Kyrgyzstan is among the region’s most vulnerable countries, as climate change threatens its glaciers, water resources and hydropower sector. Results of a new international study led by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany says.

The study involved 86 scientists and experts from 37 organizations. They examined the effects of global warming on Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

According to the researchers, Central Asia is warming significantly faster than the global average. Under a high greenhouse gas emissions scenario, temperatures in the region could rise by nearly 6 degrees Celsius by the end of the 21st century compared with pre-industrial levels.

One of the main consequences of warming will be glacier loss. Depending on the climate scenario, glaciers in Central Asia could lose up to 85 percent of their volume by 2100.

The scientists warn that glacier melt is currently providing a temporary increase in river flows. However, this effect will not last indefinitely. As glacier reserves are depleted, the volume of meltwater will begin to decline.

This process could occur particularly rapidly in the Tien Shan mountain range, much of which lies within Kyrgyzstan. According to the researchers, glaciers in the Tien Shan are expected to reach a state of depletion earlier than those in the Pamir mountain range.

The most serious consequences are expected during the warmer months. Under the climate scenarios examined, river water volumes in some Central Asian basins could decline by up to 50 percent between July and September by the middle of the century.

These are precisely the months when agriculture has the greatest demand for irrigation water. In some countries in the region, irrigated agriculture accounts for up to 92 percent of total water withdrawals.

Changes in river runoff pose a particular challenge for Kyrgyzstan because its electricity sector depends heavily on hydropower plants. Declining water availability and shifts in the seasonal distribution of river flows could intensify competition among the energy sector, agriculture and neighboring countries.

The study’s authors also warn of growing climate-related risks associated with droughts, extreme weather events and changes in mountain ecosystems.

According to the scientists, climate change could affect not only natural resources but also economic stability, food security and relations between Central Asian countries.

The researchers stress the need for joint management of transboundary water resources, improved glacier monitoring systems, and adaptation of agriculture and the energy sector to new climate conditions.

The study was published by Springer Nature under the title “Towards Sustainable Future of Central Asia: Analysis of Climate, Resources and Human Security.”