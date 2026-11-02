VKontakte registers in Kyrgyzstan and pays taxes

Russian company VK, which owns the social network VKontakte, has registered for tax purposes in Kyrgyzstan and fulfilled its obligations to the state budget, the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

According to the agency, the company registered as a taxpayer, submitted the required tax returns and paid all taxes due in full.

The State Tax Service said it continues efforts to ensure that foreign companies providing digital services in Kyrgyzstan comply with the country's tax laws.

The registration of foreign internet companies helps create a level playing field for all market participants, regardless of their country of origin.

"The State Tax Service welcomes the responsible approach taken by VK LLC and will continue working to ensure that all foreign organizations providing electronic services in the Kyrgyz Republic comply with tax legislation," the agency said.

The State Tax Service did not specify how much tax the company had paid or the period covered by its tax returns.

Kyrgyzstan has a so-called «Google tax» — a mechanism for charging VAT to foreign companies providing electronic services to consumers in the country.