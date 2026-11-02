Kyrgyzstan's Tax Service introduces automated checks of importers' tax reports

An automated system for checking indirect tax reports was launched in Kyrgyzstan on November 1. The new feature applies to businesses importing certain categories of goods from Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states, the State Tax Service reported.

The feature has been added to the taxpayer's online account and allows automatic verification of Section 3 of the STI-123_7 indirect tax report.

The system checks whether all required goods are listed in the declaration and whether the Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature Codes, units of measurement and quantities have been entered correctly.

If errors or discrepancies are detected, the software will notify taxpayers and allow them to correct the information before submitting the report.

The State Tax Service explained that the system covers goods included in a special list of products considered to carry tax risks when determining the VAT tax base.

Such goods were already required to be listed in Section 3 of the report. However, businesses sometimes submitted incomplete or incorrect information, which could lead to a reassessment of their tax liabilities and additional tax charges.

The new system will help identify such violations while reports are being prepared.

The Tax Service recommends that importers check information about incoming goods against accompanying documents in advance and verify whether the goods are included in the list of products carrying tax risks.

The list is available on the State Tax Service's official website under «Useful Information» — «EAEU» — «VAT Tax Base: Products Carrying Tax Risks.»

The agency emphasized that automated checks do not introduce any new tax obligations but are intended to help businesses comply with existing requirements and avoid errors when filing reports.