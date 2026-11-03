Tax Service uncovers illegal alcohol production

The State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic has uncovered cases of illegal home-based alcohol production in Bishkek as part of efforts to curb the illegal manufacture and circulation of excisable goods and ensure compliance with legislation.

The violations were discovered in Leninsky district. A total of 218 liters of alcoholic beverages in bottles and 224,557 counterfeit excise stamps were seized.

The materials relating to the identified violations will be forwarded to law enforcement agencies for legal assessment.

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The Tax Service reminded the that the production and sale of excisable goods must comply with legal requirements.

Under the Criminal Code, illegal production of alcohol and alcoholic beverages on an especially large scale is punishable by a fine of 50,000 soms or imprisonment for up to five years.

The Tax Service urged citizens and businesses not to engage in the illegal production, storage or sale of excisable goods.