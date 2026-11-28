Uzbekistan plans to expand its railway network in anticipation of increased freight traffic following the launch of China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced this on November 27 at a meeting with investors and entrepreneurs in the transport and logistics sector, his press secretary Sherzod Asadov reported.

According to a forecast presented at the meeting, freight traffic along this route is expected to increase tenfold after the international railway becomes operational, reaching 15–16 million tonnes annually.

Mirziyoyev stressed that the country’s railway infrastructure must be prepared for the increased load. Currently, a quarter of Uzbekistan’s railway lines are operating at full capacity, while another 15 percent are overloaded.

By 2030, Uzbekistan plans to build 545 kilometers of new railway lines, increase the share of electrified tracks to 65 percent and expand its electric train fleet to 31 units. The president invited international financial institutions and investors to participate in railway infrastructure construction and modernization projects. Their total estimated cost is $8 billion.

In 2027, Uzbekistan plans to modernize Angren–Pap railway line and consider building a second track along the route. Construction of a second track on Tukimachi–Angren section is scheduled to begin in April.

Other plans for next year include completing the modernization of Tashguzar–Kumkurgan sections, fully electrifying the Andijan–Khanabad and Kumkurgan–Kudukli routes, and launching construction of a dedicated high-speed railway line between Tashkent and Samarkand.

At the same time, the authorities intend to expand the freight wagon fleet by 5,000–6,000 units annually. To attract private investment, imports of freight wagons will be exempt from VAT, while discounts of up to 20 percent will be offered on railway track usage fees. A zero VAT rate applies when locally owned wagons are used for international freight transportation.

A new railway tariff policy has been developed jointly with the World Bank. Its phased implementation is scheduled to begin in 2027. Over the next decade, Uzbekistan also aims to increase its logistics capacity to 80 million tonnes. To achieve this, nine major logistics centers with a combined investment of $1.6 billion are planned in cooperation with investors.

The official launch of construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway took place on December 27, 2024. The line is expected to connect the railway networks of China and Uzbekistan through Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Transport and Communications Minister of Kyrgyzstan Talantbek Soltobaev, the railway section in Kyrgyzstan will run through Torugart, Makmal and Jalal-Abad. He said construction was proceeding according to schedule, with the railway expected to become operational by 2031.