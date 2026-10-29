Kyrgyzstan prepares to launch direct passenger train services to China

Residents of Kyrgyzstan will be able to travel directly to China by passenger train once construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway is completed. Ulan Kulov, deputy director general of China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan Railway Company, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to Kulov, the new railway will serve both freight and passenger traffic.

"Passenger services will certainly be provided. This railway is designed for both freight and passenger transportation. Once it enters service, it will be possible to travel directly from Kyrgyzstan to China by train,” Ulan Kulov said.

The company plans to purchase modern trains and high-comfort passenger carriages.

According to the railway company representative, it is considering technologies already used on China’s railway network when selecting rolling stock.

"China currently operates very comfortable passenger carriages. You have probably seen a video in which a cup of tea placed on a table barely moves while the train is in motion. We also plan to purchase such carriages and provide similar conditions for our passengers,” he noted.

Possible passenger train routes are currently being considered. Specific destinations, timetables and ticket prices have not yet been determined.

Trains on the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway are designed to operate at speeds of up to 140 kilometers per hour.

The Kyrgyz section of the railway will be 304 kilometers long and will include 29 tunnels and 50 bridges.

Under the approved schedule, the railway is due to enter service in 2031. However, construction teams hope to complete the project ahead of schedule, in 2030, provided no unforeseen technical difficulties arise.

The new railway will establish a direct rail link between Kyrgyzstan and China and expand opportunities for international passenger and freight transportation.