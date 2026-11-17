Specialists from the Department of Engineering Surveys under the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan have conducted engineering and geological surveys at a site designated for railway construction in Tokmok.

❮ ❯ ✏️ Edit 1/2

As part of the work, 27 boreholes, ranging from 6 to 12 meters deep, were drilled. Soil samples were also collected for laboratory testing.

The data obtained will help determine soil characteristics and take them into account when developing design solutions and proceeding with railway construction.

The survey results are needed to assess construction conditions and select technical solutions that will ensure the reliability of the railway infrastructure.