Railway crossing on Chaldovar–Kaindy section to be closed for one day
16:49, 24 November 2026, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
A railway crossing on Chaldovar–Kaindy section will be temporarily closed on November 26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to track repairs, Kyrgyz Temir Zholu reported.
The unguarded crossing is located on the stretch between Chaldovar and Kaindy.
Motorists can use the following alternative routes:
- 3703rd kilometer: Trudovaya Street, Kaindy;
- 3691st rilometer: Pervomaiskaya Street, Chaldovar.
Kyrgyz Temir Zholu urges drivers to plan their routes in advance and take the temporary restrictions into account.