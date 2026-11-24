A railway crossing on Chaldovar–Kaindy section will be temporarily closed on November 26 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to track repairs, Kyrgyz Temir Zholu reported.

The unguarded crossing is located on the stretch between Chaldovar and Kaindy.

Motorists can use the following alternative routes:

3703rd kilometer: Trudovaya Street, Kaindy;

3691st rilometer: Pervomaiskaya Street, Chaldovar.

Kyrgyz Temir Zholu urges drivers to plan their routes in advance and take the temporary restrictions into account.