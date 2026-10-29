Railway from Balykchy to Cholpon-Ata to run along mountainous side

The railway from Balykchy to Cholpon-Ata is planned to run away from the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake, mainly along the mountainous side. The proposed route will pass through the area near Sary-Kamysh village and above Issyk-Kul International Airport in Tamchy. Ryskulbek Zhumabaev, head of the Capital Construction Department at state enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, specialists have nearly completed the preliminary route alignment. The route selection takes into account the location of settlements, tourist facilities, investment sites and protected natural areas.

"We will not build the railway along the lakeshore, where the beaches and specially protected areas are located. From Balykchy, we will head above Sary-Kamysh village, mainly along the mountainous side. We also plan to pass above Tamchy Airport,” Zhumabaev explained.

He noted that the design aims to provide passenger stops in the upper parts of settlements along the railway line.

The route must also take into account new investment projects planned for the northern shore of Issyk-Kul, including the developing city of Asman and the area around the international airport.

According to Ryskulbek Zhumabaev, representatives of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu have already held discussions with local authorities, investors and other stakeholders. The latest meeting took place near Tamchy Airport.

The next stage will involve resolving land allocation issues.

"We will begin by allocating land plots in Balykchy. Once this issue is resolved, we intend to start construction,” he said.

Preparatory work is already underway. The contractor is setting up a construction base and delivering the necessary materials.

The Kyrgyz Temir Zholu representative did not rule out that some preparatory activities could continue during the winter, as the climate along the shores of Issyk-Kul allows certain types of work to be carried out during that period.

The Balykchy–Cholpon-Ata railway is considered the first stage in developing rail connections along Issyk-Kul Lake.

The interview did not specify the project's completion date or construction cost. The final route will be determined after the land allocation and design procedures are completed.