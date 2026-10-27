Turkish universities to train genetics laboratory technicians for Kyrgyzstan

An agreement has been reached during a conference in Izmir to provide free training for genetics laboratory technicians and medical geneticists from Kyrgyzstan at universities in Turkey. Professor Kamchybek Uzakbaev shared this information with 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a group of pediatricians and other specialists from the Kyrgyz Republic attended an international conference in Izmir.

The Kyrgyz doctors delivered presentations on pressing issues in modern pediatrics, including strategies for reducing infant mortality, providing medical care to children with congenital and genetic disorders, pediatric cardiology and cardiac surgery, as well as the health status and ways to improve the quality of life for children living in the cotton-growing regions of Kyrgyzstan.

«An agreement has been reached between the associations to provide free training for geneticists. There is an acute shortage of such professionals in our republic. Once we have selected suitable candidates, we will coordinate with the Ministry of Health to send them for training,» Kamchybek Uzakbaev noted.

Furthermore, the parties discussed and agreed upon the regular organization of scientific and practical conferences addressing key pediatric issues, as well as the exchange of best practices, which will include masterclasses conducted by Turkish specialists in the Kyrgyz Republic.